Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,993 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

