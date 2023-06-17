Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,308,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,560,000 after purchasing an additional 309,009 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

