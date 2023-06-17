Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAH opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

