Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.53. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

