Symmetry Partners LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

AIG opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

