Symmetry Partners LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE opened at $352.35 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.98 and its 200 day moving average is $356.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

