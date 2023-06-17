T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $178.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley to $178.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.93 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.