Taiyo Yuden (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Trading Down 3.4%

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.59 and last traded at $119.59. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.77.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.60.

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

