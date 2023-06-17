Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5954 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $42.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TATYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 960 ($12.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 970 ($12.14) in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

