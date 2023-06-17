Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THNPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Technip Energies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Technip Energies alerts:

Technip Energies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Technip Energies Company Profile

Technip Energies N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineering and technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Projects Delivery; and Technology, and Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technip Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technip Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.