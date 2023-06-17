Tecnoglass Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Tecnoglass has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tecnoglass has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $202.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

