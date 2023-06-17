Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.51

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.51 and traded as low as $18.93. Tecsys shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 252 shares.
Tecsys Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
