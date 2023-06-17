Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Telkonet shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,370 shares trading hands.

Telkonet Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Telkonet

(Get Rating)

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.