Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.67

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.67 and traded as high as $45.68. Tencent shares last traded at $45.64, with a volume of 4,397,156 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tencent from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Tencent Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $439.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.30.

Tencent Increases Dividend

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.2691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Tencent’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. Tencent’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

About Tencent

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

