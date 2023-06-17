Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.