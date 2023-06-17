Terra Classic Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $538.86 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $538.86 million and approximately $46.25 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009479 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002254 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002795 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,706,961,758 coins and its circulating supply is 5,845,771,459,907 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

