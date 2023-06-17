Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $529.87 million and $41.82 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002218 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002843 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,673,986,120 coins and its circulating supply is 5,845,162,148,073 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.