Terra Classic One Day Trading Volume Reaches $41.67 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $536.28 million and approximately $41.67 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002237 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002798 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,690,343,494 coins and its circulating supply is 5,845,623,008,152 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

