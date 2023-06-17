TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Cap of $122.83 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $122.83 million and $4.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00033536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,938,526 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,646,867 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

