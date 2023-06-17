Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Xiaotong Zhu Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tesla Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average is $176.63. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.