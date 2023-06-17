Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Xiaotong Zhu Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day moving average is $176.63. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

