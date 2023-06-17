The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,405 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 181,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Boeing by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Boeing by 26.5% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.77. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

