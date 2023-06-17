The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.0 %

SCHW opened at $54.41 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

