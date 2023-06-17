The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.