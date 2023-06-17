The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Down 12.6% in May

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 23,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $61.67. 26,737,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546,592. The company has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.