The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 26,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,797. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

