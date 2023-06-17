The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $137.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a PE ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

