The Graph (GRT) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $891.95 million and $25.02 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,681,114,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,013,401,832 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.