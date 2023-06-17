The Graph Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.00 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $915.34 million and approximately $27.00 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,681,299,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,013,586,950 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

