The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

