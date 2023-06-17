The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $17,482,324.21 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.68. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $202.45 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after buying an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

