The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.46. 1,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 122,298 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

