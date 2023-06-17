The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The LGL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

