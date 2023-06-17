The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Southern worth $131,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

