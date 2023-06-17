Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $202.46 million and $1.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,176,587,822 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

