Threshold Reaches One Day Volume of $4.56 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. Threshold has a total market cap of $181.73 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01807257 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,475,276.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

