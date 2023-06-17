Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0185 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $184.89 million and $5.63 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,474.88 or 1.00016918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01807257 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $6,475,276.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.