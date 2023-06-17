Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Titan International Price Performance
TWI stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Titan International has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $729.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.18.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.52 million. Analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International
Titan International Company Profile
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.