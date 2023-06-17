Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

TWI stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Titan International has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $729.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.18.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.52 million. Analysts predict that Titan International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Titan International by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Titan International by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Titan International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 60,959 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

