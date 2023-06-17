Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 17.2%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) shares were down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 515,603 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 145,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 17.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.