Toncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.23 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.87 billion and approximately $5.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00005363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018638 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,579.92 or 1.00008968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39981574 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,782,757.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

