Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading Up 0.2%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 47,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 78,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $528.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. American Trust raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

