TPG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.