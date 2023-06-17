TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $946,242,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,240,000 after buying an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,034,000 after buying an additional 5,013,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.251 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

