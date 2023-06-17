TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 9.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $17,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,859 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,882,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,889,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,918,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,471,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

