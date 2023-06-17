TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.4% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 46,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0519 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

