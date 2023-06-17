Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Boosted by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.18. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.