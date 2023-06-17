TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,434.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RNAZ opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.60) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -17.4 EPS for the current year.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

