TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00.

On Monday, May 8th, W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88.

On Monday, April 17th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $815.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $782.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $722.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.