Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 30700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Treasury Metals Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.