TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

