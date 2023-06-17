TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 1.9 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $11.63 on Friday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

